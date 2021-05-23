Pyramids Dump Enyimba Out Of CAF Confederation Cup

Enyimba crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup after holding Pyramids FC of Egypt to a 1-1 draw in their CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final second leg tie in Aba on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Pyramids won the contest 5-2 on aggregate after edging out the Peoples Elephant 4-1 in the first leg.

Ibrahim Abdel gave the visitors the lead in the 32nd minute.

Anayo Iwuala however equalised for the home team eight minutes later after he was teed up by Stephen Mango.

Enyimba fought back to score more goals after the break but were thwarted by the visitors.

