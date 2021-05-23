Ronaldo Being Monitored By Former Club Manchester United

Manchester United are keeping an eye on their former star Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation with reports suggesting the Portuguese could quit the club if his side fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Ronaldo, 36, who has scored 101 goals in 133 appearances for the Italian giants since moving from Real Madrid in 2018, has long been linked with a return to Old Trafford since leaving the Premier League club in 2009.

Juventus are currently fifth in Serie A with one game left to try and finish in the top four and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

And according to The Athletic, agents connected to Juventus insist Ronaldo could genuinely leave Italy this summer, in a situation that staff at Old Trafford are monitoring’.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for United before sealing his dream move to Real Madrid.

Earlier this month, trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano told…