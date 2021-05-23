Super Sand Eagles Head Coach Ejo Dies 

Head Coach of Nigeria’s Super Sand Eagles Audu Adamu Ejo has passed away, Completesports.com reports.

Ejo’s death was comfirmed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on their verified Twitter handle.

The football body stated that Ejo died after a brief illness.

“We are sad to announce the demise of Super Sand Eagles Coach Audu Adamu Ejo after a brief illness.

“Late Coach Ejo contributed immensely to the development of Beach Soccer in Nigeria.

“Our thoughts are with his family and the Football community. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

It is gathered that Ejo died yesterday (Saturday) in an undisclosed hospital in Ayingba, Kogi State.

He was appointed as Sand Eagles coach in 2009 and led Nigeria to win a second beach AFCON title the same year.

He also led Nigeria to six Beach Soccer World Cups and guided the team to three Copa Lagos successes.

By James Agberebi

