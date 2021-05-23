Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics Camp Opens in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Bayelsa

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has finalised arrangements for the camping of Nigerian home-based athletes in four locations across the country.

According to the schedule for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic games, 10 sporting events will be camped in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Bayelsa from Monday, May 24th, 2021.

Director, Federation of Elites Athletes Department Dr Simeon Ebhojiaye confirmed the camping will get athletes into the mood for the Olympics and prepare adequately.

“With just days to the official commencement of the Tokyo Olympics, our countdown commences on May 24, 2021, with camp for the home-based in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Bayelsa where athletes are expected to intensify their readiness for podium success in Tokyo,” he said. “We are also monitoring the performances of the foreign-based athletes closely.”

Dr. Ebhojiaye further stated, “Abuja will play host to Athletics, Canoeing, Rowing, Weightlifting, Para Athletics and Taekwondo,…