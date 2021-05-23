Union Berlin Bids Awoniyi Farewell With Special Award

Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi received a special award for his service from Union Berlin before Saturday’s home clash against RB Leipzig, reports Completesports.com.

Awoniyi made his last appearance for Die Eisermen on Saturday following a successful loan stint with the club.

The 23-year-old scored five goals in 19 league appearances for Urs Fischer’s side.

The Nigeria international returned to action last weekend after spending over two months on the sidelines due to injury.

The forward was granted United Kingdom work permit this week which put in a position to play for his parent club Liverpool next season.

He has been linekd with a move to West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City.

Union Berlin are also rumoured to be interested in signjng him on a permanent deal.

