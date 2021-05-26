Ex-Super Eagles Striker, Emenike, Wife Celebrate 4 Years Wedding Anniversary

Former Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Emenike and his wife Iheoma Nnadi marked their 4th wedding anniversary in style.

The ex-beauty queen Iheoma Nnadi shared photos of their wedding to mark their 4th wedding anniversary expressing how thankful she is with her husband Emmanuel Emenike as she shares her experience in these 4 years.

According to Iheoma Nnadi, marriage is not a ride in the park based on her experience and when two people really want it to work, it does work by the grace of God just like her marriage with Emmanuel Emenike.

Iheoma Nnadi also added that marriage needs genuine understanding, forgiveness, friendship, maturity, trust, and affirmation of love for it to work just like her marriage with Emmanuel Emenike and some others who are happily married.

Marriage requires a lot of work and patience and that is what sometimes some people miss leading to the separation of their once wonderful love but Emmanuel Emenike and…