Musa Stars In Kano Pillars Win; Enyimba Pip Wikki Tourists Away

Ahmed Musa put up a fantastic performance as Kano Pillars beat Nasarawa United 1-0 to regain top spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League, reports Completesports.com.

Musa was a thorn in the flesh of Nasarawa United defenders, who struggled to cope with his strength and pace throughtout the game.

Auwalu Ibrahim netted the winning goal for the home team in the 25th minute.

Pillars top the table with 43 points from 22 games.

Former champions Enyimba recorded the only away win of the day edging out Wikki Tourists 2-1 at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

Reuben Bala turned in Tosin Omoyele’s pass to hand the People’s Elephant the lead on 15 minutes.

The hosts fought back and got the equaliser through Stephen Gopey two minutes after the half hour mark.

Omoyele scored the winning goal for Enyimba from Anayo Iwuala’s cross in the 67th minute.

Elsewhere, Kwara United and Rivers United battled to a 1-1 draw in a thrilling contest in Ilorin.

Joseph Onoja…