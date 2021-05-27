D’Tigress Tackle Puerto Rico, Serbia , Belgium In Friendlies

D’Tigress of Nigeria will be in action this weekend as arrangements have been concluded for three grade A friendlies with 2020 Olympics bound teams as the team step up their preparation for the games.

The Coach Otis Hughley tutored side who resumed the second phase of camping in Las Vegas on the 8th of May left for Belgium earlier this week where they will face Belgium, Puerto Rico and Serbia at the Lange Munte arena situated in Kortrijk.

Ezinne Kalu, Adaora Elonu, Promise Amukamara, Sarah Ogoke, Sarah Imovbioh and Aisha Balarabe are among the players in camp.

Others include Oderah Chidom, Amy Okonkwo, Atonye Nyingifa, Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah and Nicole Enabosi who are all jostling for a slot on the team to Tokyo.

The duo of Ify Ibekwe and Victoria Macaulay who could not join up with the team during the February camp in Atlanta due to Covid-19 protocols in Europe complete the list of players in camp.

The team which has 13 players currently in camp will face World number 23,…