Jombo Defends De Gea After Penalty Miss Vs Villarreal

Popular Nollywood actress Uche Jombo Rodriguez has defended David De Gea following his penalty miss in the final of the Europa League against Villarreal, Completesports.com reports.

With scores tied at 10-10, De Gea had the chance to keep United alive in the tension-soaked penalty shootout.

Unfortunately, his effort was palmed away by Geronimo Rulli which handed Villarreal a first ever European title in their history.

For United, their wait for a first trophy since 2017, when they won the League Cup and Europa League, continue.

And reflecting on the defeat, Jombo posited that United should have wrapped up the game in regulation time.

“The job should have been done in regular time,” Jombo wrote on Twitter.

“Make anybody blaming de gea go sleep.

“Man united fans including Ole know his penalty record.”

By James Agberebi

