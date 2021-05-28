Allegri Replaces Italian Legend Pirlo As Head Coach At Juventus

Juventus have officially announced the return of Massimiliano Allegri as head coach at the Allianz Stadium. ‘We are ready to build our future together’.

Andrea Pirlo only lasted for one year as coach of the Bianconeri, as Juventus have officially announced the return of Allegri, who left in 2019.

“Massimiliano Allegri is the Juventus coach again,” Juventus wrote in a statement.

“Allegri finds a bench he knows very well, a club that he loves and that loves him, to start a new journey together today, towards new targets.

Also Read: Sad That Rohr Invited Underachieving Ozornwafor -Amuneke, Dosu

“Those achieved in his first adventure with Juventus are engraved in the history of the club: five Scudetti, four consecutive doubles with the Coppa Italia, two Supercoppa Italiana, two Champions League Finals in three seasons, epic feats in Italy and in Europe.

“And then we are ready to restart with Allegri, to build our future together, with his enormous professionalism,…