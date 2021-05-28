Bale Agent Rubbishes Retirement Rumours

The agent of Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale has rubbished reports claiming that his client is aiming to retire from football and become a full-time professional golfer.

The Welshman’s future is currently shrouded in uncertainty, as he has just over 12 months remaining on his Blancos deal after a solid loan spell back at Tottenham Hotspur.

Recent reports from Spain have made the audacious claim that Bale – renowned for his love of golf – could hang up his boots and move into the sport as professionally, but agent Jonathan Barnett has been quick to falsify such reports.

Speaking briefly to talkSPORT, the 71-year-old said: “Sorry, I don’t speak about rubbish reporting.”

Bale’s brace on the final day of the Premier League season against Leicester City helped the Lilywhites secure a place in the inaugural UEFA Conference League, and he ended the 2020-21 season with 16 goals and three assists across all competitions.

The former Southampton man has endured a…