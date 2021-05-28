Can A Sociopath Become A Great Athlete?

Becoming a great athlete takes a lot of practice, patience, and physical skill. That means it’s not for everybody, even if everybody wants to play professional sports. However, people with a natural talent for sports may find that certain mental states affect their abilities on the court. So, can someone with a serious mental illness become a sports superstar? As it turns out, yes.

In fact, some of today’s best pro athletes suffer from mental health problems such as anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and even sociopathy. But can a sociopath really reach the pinnacle of sports stardom when working as a team is the most important part? The answer may surprise you.

Sociopathy is a chronic mental health disorder that affects millions of people around the world. Some experts even believe that as many as 1 in every 100 people is a sociopath. Mostly, that’s because sociopathy involves disregarding the feelings of others. And…