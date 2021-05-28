Champions League Final: Chelsea Will Be Victorious Against Man City

Chelsea defender, Ben Chilwell says he’s optimistic the team will come out victorious against Manchester City in Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final.

The England international in an interview with Daily Mail stated that he joined the Blues to win trophies and not just to make the squad numbers.

He revealed that the players are confident of replicating the two victories they earned against City in the league and FA Cup.

“I’ve come to Chelsea to win trophies like this. The rest of the squad the same. It’s a big one, it’s one we want to win.

“We want to win stuff year in, year out. We want to win trophies, we want to win the league. That is our aim.

“At Chelsea, that is always the aim.

“You come to Chelsea to win trophies, to fight for the title every season and get to cup finals. This season we’ve managed to secure top four, got into an FA Cup final and now the Champions League final.

“I…