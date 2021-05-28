Konate French Defender Joins Liverpool From RB Leipzig

Liverpool have agreed to sign French centre-back Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £35m on a long-term deal.

The Reds confirmed Konate’s signing on their official website on Friday.

The 22-year-old has passed his medical and agreed personal terms, with his move subject to international clearance and a UK work permit.

He is part of France’s squad for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, which starts on Monday.

Also Read: OFFICIAL: Juventus Sack Head Coach Pirlo

The defender, who started his career in France with Sochaux, made 21 appearances for RB Leipzig this season as they finished second in the Bundesliga.

“It’s a really exciting moment for me and my family,” said Konate, whose contract will run from 1 July.

“Right now, my focus is on the Under-21 European Championships with France, but after this competition I know I will be joining one of the best teams in the world and that gives me a great feeling,” said Konate.

His arrival would help bolster a…