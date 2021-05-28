Okoye, Congratulates Chukwueze On Europa League Win

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, legendary England striker Gary Lineker and former member of P-Square Peter Okoye, have congratulated Samuel Chukwueze and his Villarreal teammates on their Europa League final win against Manchester United, Completesports.com reports.

Villarreal won their first ever European title after defeating United 11-10 on penalties after 120 minutes of football ended 1-1.

David De Gea saw his effort saved by Villarreal goalkeeper hence denying United the chance to land a second Europa League title.

Chukwueze did not make the matchday squad for Villarreal after failing a late fitness test.

Unai Emery has now won a record fourth Europa League title after picking titles at Sevilla.

For United, they have now gone four seasons without a trophy.

And reacting to Villarreal’s win, Fury wrote on his verified Twitter handle:”Congratulations to @Eng_Villarreal. Keep you chins up…