Pinnick Reveals Plans For Return Of Fans To Nigerian Stadiums

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has disclosed that fans will soon be allowed back into the stadiums to support their teams.

The former Delta State Sports administrator stated this on Thursday in Osogbo Township Stadium during a one-day working visit and inspection of football facilities and academies in the state.

The NFF president said: “The AITEO Cup finals which is coming up in the next three to four weeks will have 50 percent of fans allowed into the stadiums.

“We have to, however, liaise with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health to ensure the safety of our fans.”

He, however, decried the state of the Osogbo Township Stadium’s football pitch, saying the grass was not in line with NFF club licensing standard.

“We need to talk to the state Football Association (FA) and the state government to re-grass the pitch, because this one is not in line with club licensing.

“The good news, however, is…