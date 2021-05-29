AC Milan Chief Maldini Wants Chelsea To Drop Tomori Price

AC Milan chief Paolo Maldini is eager to drive down the price of Fikayo Tomori.

The Chelsea defender has enjoyed a six-month loan with Milan, helping them to Champions League qualification.



Tomori’s loan includes a €28m buyout clause, but Maldini is keen for Chelsea to reduce the valuation.

However it won’t be a deal breaker, with Tuttosport reporting Maldini is determined to keep hold of Tomori long-term.

The stopper played a key role in Milan’s Champions League qualification this season.

