Bordeaux Ready To Sell Josh Maja

Nigeria forward Josh Maja is available for transfer to Premier League clubs at a bargain price according to his French club Girondis Bordeaux.

Maja spent the second half of last season on loan at relegated Fulham.

The Nigeria international scored three goals in 15 appearances for the Cottagers.

Fulham did have an option to buy the 22-year-old upon the end of their loan agreement with the price set at €12m.

However, with relegation confirmed, they have opted against that, returning him to a Bordeaux who are keen to raise funds with his sale.

Speaking to French outlet Sud-Ouest this week, Bordeaux’s sporting director Alain Roche revealed that Maja is now available to other Premier League clubs, some of which have identified an interest in signing him.

