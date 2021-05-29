D’Tigress Beat Puerto Rico In Friendly Match 

Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, defeated Puerto Rico 89-63, in Friday evening’s friendly match in Belgian as part of preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

The team which arrived Belgium from Las Vegas, USA, earlier in the week, showed their intention early in the game as they raced to a 13-9 lead in the first quarter.



Amy Okonkwo who recently had a training camp stint with Dallas Wings contributed 14 points, six rebounds with a 50% field goal percentage.

Fifteen minutes was all 23 year old Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpannah needed as she dropped 14 points and three rebounds on the night when she made 5 out of seven attempted shots.



Adaora Elonu dropped 14 points and two steals as the team closed out the game in an emphatic fashion.

With head coach Otis Hughley Jr. giving enough playing time to all the players in camp bar Victoria Macaulay who watched from the bench, it was a dominant performance as all the…