I’ve Learnt Lots Of Lessons From Aguero -Torres

Manchester City forward, Ferran Torres says he has learned a lot of lessons from departing striker, Sergio Aguero ahead of the team’s Champions League final against Chelsea today.

Recall that a fortnight ago, the Spaniard grabbed the headlines in a frenetic game at St James’ Park, with Pep Guardiola’s heavily-rotated side winning 4-3, where he netted a hattrick.

Torres, who is expected to start from the bench, told Sport in an interview that the Argentine forward has impacted positively to his game.

Read Also: Man City, Chelsea Fight For Champions League Glory Tonight

“For me, he is an inspiration. He has been here 10 years, in his last Premier match he broke even another record… he is a striker who needs almost nothing to score.

“Kun is a very close guy, and when I started playing as a forward he gave me a lot of advice. About what I had to do, my qualities… he tried to teach me how to be smart. City is a team that almost always accumulates many opponents locked up…