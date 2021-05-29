Ligue 1 Club St Etienne Prepare Bid For Simy Nwankwo

Ligue 1 club St. Etienne are interested in Super Eagles forward Simy Nwankwo, Completesports.com reports.

Nwankwo has been linked with a number of clubs in Europe following a superb campaign with Italian club Crotone in the 2020/21 season.

The 29-year-old scored 20 goals in 38 league appearances for Sersi Cosmi’s side who will feature in Serie B next season following their relegation from the top-flight.

According to le10sport.com, St Etienne, who are in the market for a new striker will try to lure the forward to France this summer.

The striker is also said to be in the sights of Brighton & Hove Albion, Sevilla, Real Betis and Salernitana .

Crotone are looking to sell the player for around €6m to €7m.

He has only one year remaining on his contract with Crotone.

