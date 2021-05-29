Mahrez, Sterling Manchester City Stars Linked With Move To Arsenal

Premier League champions Manchester City are preparing to offload both Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling this summer – with the pair both linked with Arsenal.

According to Daily Mail, Pep Guardiola is already making plans to freshen up his squad this summer. That’s despite City having the chance to win the Champions League on Saturday evening when they face Chelsea in Porto.

It is claimed Guardiola is willing to make a number of his players available for transfer, with Sterling and Mahrez the two biggest casualty names.

Sterling has lost his place in the side this season with Guardiola prefering Phil Foden on the left of his attack.

Mahrez, meanwhile, has been a regular but at 30 years of age, will have a decreasing valuation in the market. He has two years left on his deal and could consider himself unlucky to depart.

And the Mail claims it is Arsenal who surprisingly lead the charge for both. They state…