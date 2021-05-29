Osimhen Will Shine Under New Napoli Boss Spalleti- Agent

Victor Osimhen’s agent William D’Avilla has backed the forward to make huge impact under new Napoli manager Luciano Spalleti next season, Completesports.com.

Spalleti’s appointment was confirmed by the club on Saturday.

The former Inter Milan and Roma manager takes over from Gennaro Gattuso who was sacked last weekend.

Osimhen scored 12 league goals for the Blues in the just concluded Serie A season and D’Avilla is upbeat he will be the club’s main man next term.

“It will be great for the team to have a top coach like him (Spalleti) . 4231 will be the formation and Victor will be the offensive force ,”D’Avilla told Kiss Kiss Napoli.

Napoli missed out on a place in the Champions League after failing to beat Hellas Verona on the final day of the season.

D’Avilla stated that the 22-year-old is disappointed with the way the season ended for his team.

“Champions League ? He is…