Tuchel Heaps Praise On Chelsea Players For Champions League Victory Over Man City

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has expressed delight with his players for their determination and zeal in the team’s 1-0 Champions League win over Manchester City on Saturday.

It comes less than a year after Tuchel, who was PSG manager, lost the Champions League final against Bayern Munich. And the Chelsea manager has now praised his players for their determination to win the trophy.

Tuchel was sacked as PSG manager on Christmas Eve and took over Chelsea on January 26 with the club ninth in the Premier League.

Kai Havertz’s 43rd-minute goal was all Chelsea needed to re-write the story and emerged victorious over Manchester City rivals in Porto.

Speaking with BT Sport after the match, the German tactician stated that he appreciated the players’ determination to go the extra mile in order to overcome Man City.

“To share it with everybody is incredible. We made it. Wow. I don’t know what to feel.

“I was so…