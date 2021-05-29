UniLag Committed To Hosting 26th Edition

Officials of the Nigerian University Games Association [NUGA] visited the University of Lagos on the 26th of May 2021 where they met with the Vice-Chancellor of the university and other members of the local organizing committee of the 26th Nigerian University games.

The visitation was designed to iron out a suitable date for the games and also to inspect the progress made on the Campus’s sports facilities.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe reiterated the institution’s commitment to hosting the rest of the country’s University athletes.

Also Read: Japan Extends COVID State Of Emergency Less Than Two Months Before Tokyo Olympics

The Nigerian University Games which is expected to attract over 5000 students from 85 universities was earlier scheduled to hold in 2019, has been pending and the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic halted many sporting events in 2020.

The facilities inspected were those for athletics, the indoor…