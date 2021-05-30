Brume Breaks Ajunwa’s 25 Year Old African Long Jump Record 

Chioma Ajunwa’s 25 year old reign as African long jump record holder has been brought to an abrupt end without any notice served on the Nigerian Atlanta Olympics heroine.

Early Sunday morning at the Chula Vista Field Festival in the city of Chula Vista, Southern California, 2019 World Athletics Championship long jump bronze medallist, Ese Brume reserved her best till the very last round before leaping to an incredible 7.17m in the event.

Prior to the meeting, Brume did not serve any notice of another 7m+ jump so soon after becoming the third Nigerian woman to hit the magical mark in August 2019 in Bursa, Turkey as four days earlier at the USTAF Invitational meeting in Prairie View, Texas, she leapt to a 6.61m personal season’s best in the event.

Brume who was just eight months old when Ajunwa made that Golden Leap in Atlanta however showed signs of a big jump in the offing when she opened her campaign with a 6.75m…