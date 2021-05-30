CAA, AFN Congratulate Nigeria Sports Minister Dare At 55

The Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) has joined His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in congratulating the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare who celebrated his 55th birthday on Saturday May 29, 2021.

In a congratulatory message addressed to the Nigerian Youth and Sports Development Minister and signed by its president, Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, the CAA says Mr Dare embodies ‘the kind of leadership Africa is yearning for and I look forward to working with you in moulding a better future for Africa in general and Nigeria in particular.’

The CAA president wished the Sports Minister many more years in health, prosperity and happiness and says he shares in President Buhari’s commendation of Mr Dare.

”I follow in the lead of His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in expressing the same sentiment that you bring “positive energy” in leading Nigeria’s Ministry of Youth…