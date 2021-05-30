Chelsea Legend Mikel Celebrates Remarkable Champions League Win

John Mikel Obi has congratulated Chelsea for winning the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League, reports Completesports.com.

Thomas Tuchel’s side edged out Manchester City 1-0 at the Estadio Dragao on Saturday night to pick the title.

It was the Blues’ second Champions League title and the first since 2012.

Mikel was part of the team that conquered Europe for the first time in 2012.

The former midfielder took to the social media to celebrate the remarkable feat.

“Well done boys. We are the blues,” he wrote on Instagram page.

