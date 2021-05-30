Chelsea Stars Celebrate Champions League Win With Olamide’s Song Infinity  (Video)

Chelsea players celebrated their Champions League win against Manchester City by singing to Nigeria’s music star Olamide’s hit song infinity, featuring Omah Lay.

On Saturday, Chelsea claimed their second Champions League title with a 1-0 win against City thanks to Kai Havertz first half goal.

And while in the team bus on their way back to their hotel from the stadium, the trio of Edourd Mendy, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi were recorded celebrating the win by singing to Olamide’s Infinity.

See video below

