Chilwell Relishes Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League Triumph

Chelsea defender, Ben Chilwell says winning the UEFA Champions League has fulfilled his dream a footballer.

The England international, who played the entire 90 minutes made this known in an interview with BT Sport immediately after the game.

Recall that the Blues defeated Man City for the third time this season thanks to Kai Havertz’s solitary goal in the 43rd minute.

Chilwell, who swapped Leicester for London in the summer and lost the FA Cup final to his former team earlier this month, claimed that the win in Porto was why he moved to Stamford Bridge.

“We fought so hard. We knew it would be a tough game. The second half…we fought for our lives to get to this moment, to have this feeling,” he told BT Sport at full-time.

“This is what I came to Chelsea for. It’s a dream come true.”

