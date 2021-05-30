Del Castillo Aguero’s Brother Launches Attack On Guardiola

Sergio Aguero’s brother Mauricio del Castillo has launched a scathing attack on Pep Guardiola insisting he’s never wanted the Argentine at Manchester City.

Aguero came off the bench in the Champions League final to play his last ever game for City which they lost to Chelsea.

His contract will not be renewed but he leaves the Etihad as City’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Also Read: Wenger: How Tuchel Tactically Outsmarted Guardiola

Initially he struggled to establish himself after Guardiola arrived with Gabriel Jesus preferred, but he quickly became the club’s leading light in attack once more.

Despite that his brother, Del Castillo, believes Guardiola “had never wanted” Aguero at the Etihad.

He made his comment in a tweet he later deleted, writing: “Guardiola never wanted my brother since his arrival at City.”

When quizzed on why he had erased the message he replied: “Many toxic people, too many.”

He then added: “Perfect, I’m glad people have seen…