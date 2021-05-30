Ex-Golden Eaglets Star Akinkunmi Amoo Wins Swedish Cup With Hammarby

Former Golden Eaglets midfielder Akinkunmi Amoo was in action as Hammarby won the Swedish Cup following a 5-4 penalty shootout win against Hacken on Sunday night, reports Completesports.com.

Final scores stood at 0-0 after 120 minutes of thrilling football action.

Amoo started the game on the bench and took the place of Vladimir Rodic on the hour mark.



It was the 18-year-old’s first trophy since linking up with the club last year.

Another Nigerian Godswill Ekpolo featured for Hacken in the game.

Ekpolo was in action for the entire duration of the game.

Hammarby will now feature in the qualifiers of the UEFA Europa League in the 2021/22 season.

