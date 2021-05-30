How Tuchel Tactically Outsmarted Guardiola

Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed what Blues boss Thomas Tuchel did to negate Manchester City’s attacking threat.

Chelsea won their second Champions League title since 2012 thanks to Kai Havertz goal.

And Wenger in his post-match analysis explained how Tuchel managed to outsmart Guardiola to claim his first European title.

“I must say as well, what Tuchel did well was play Mount and Havertz more inside defensively, so City could never find a way through the middle and they had to go wide, where Chelsea were quite strong.

“So Man City had a big tactical problem that they could never sort out. They were not balanced, they didn’t find a way to play incisive football and Chelsea stopped them very well.”

Wenger also stated that recent results – Chelsea beating City 1-0 in the FA Cup semi-final and 2-1 in the Premier League – left City ‘insecure’ ahead of the Champions…