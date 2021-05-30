Iheanacho Reveals How It Felt To Be Booed By Leicester Fans

Kelechi Iheanacho finished the season with his impact hailed by Leicester City fans, but that was not always the case for the Nigerian.

Iheanacho bagged 16 goals in the final three months of the campaign to help City win the FA Cup and keep up their battle for a Champions League, the 24-year-old eventually finishing with a tally of 19 to end Jamie Vardy’s five-year streak as the club’s top scorer.

But rewind two years and Iheanacho was in a difficult period. Iheanacho finished the 2018-19 season with just two goals to his name, and amid a goal drought that would eventually last 12 months.

Midway through the campaign, during the final few months of Claude Puel’s tenure, Iheanacho’s appearances as a substitute were met by boos from sections of the City fanbase.

The striker described the experience of being jeered by the club’s own supporters as “draining” but said he never lost faith that his career would turn a corner.

“As a player you face trials in your…