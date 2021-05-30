I’m Still Shocked With Chelsea Victory Over Man City -Jorginho

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho admits winning the Champions League is an undescribable feeling.

Jorginho was a key in Chelsea’s midfield for the 1-0 defeat of Manchester City.

“It’s incredible. Look at this! It’s incredible,” he told Sky Sport Italia holding the medal around his neck.

“It’s amazing. I was going to quit football and my parents made me continue. Now they are here tonight and I won the Champions League!

“How did that happen? How? Manchester City are a great team, they cause so many problems, they keep the ball, they make you run hard and work constantly, always on your toes. We went through all of it and we won. I’ve got goosebumps!

“When people say there are no words, they mean it. I am speechless. This was an important step in my career, but it doesn’t end here. My hunger remains the same, I have to keep working hard to improve both for Chelsea and the…