Kante Named Man Of The Match

N’Golo Kanté has been named player of the match for the 2021 UEFA Champions League final after helping Chelsea defeat Manchester City 1-0 in Porto.

The French international was a consistently solid presence in the Blues midfield, harrying his City counterparts and thwarting attacks with shrewd

interceptions.

Likewise named player of the match in both of Chelsea’s semi-final contests with Real Madrid, Kanté also put in a crucial tackle on Kevin De Bruyne early in the second half and looked to carry the ball forward whenever possible.



UEFA Technical Observers John Peacock and Patrick Vieira: “A massive influence in the middle third with and without the ball, forming an excellent partnership with Jorginho.”

Kanté may be 30 now, but his influence is showing no sign of diminishing. He wins trophies, pure and simple, and his engine is just incredible.

The midfielder covers every blade of grass, disrupts…