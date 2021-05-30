NPFL: Akwa United Regain Top Spot; Musa Caged In Pillars Draw Vs Plateau United

Akwa United regained top spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League following a hard-fought 2-1 win against Kwara United in Uyo on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Ubong Friday gave Akwa United the lead seven minutes before the break, while Nasiru Jubril doubled the advantage in the 69th minute.

Former Enyimba winger Wasiu Alalade reduced the deficit for the visitors 10 minutes from time.

Akwa United top the standings with 45 points from 25 games.

Kano Pillars dropped to second position on the table after a 0-0 away draw against Plateau United at the New Jos Stadium.

In Aba, Enyimba and Heartland battled to a barren draw in a thrilling contest, while the other oriental derby between FC Ifeanyiubah and Rangers also ended in a 0-0 draw.

Read Also:

Elsewhere, MFM defeated Dakkada 1-0 at the Agege Stadium.

Oladapo Alabi netted the winning goal in the 68th minute.

At the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, Lobi Stars compounded Sunshine Stars woes edging out the Akure club…