Oliseh Hails Chelsea UCL Conquest; Thumbs-Up Faves

Former Nigeria coach, Sunday Oliseh, has hailed Chelsea’s defeat of Manchester City in Saturday’s 2020/2021 Champions League final in Porto as a well deserved victory, and also admires the contributions of his favourite players – N’golo Kante and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to the Blues’ glory, Completesports.com reports.

Chelsea lifted their second Champions League title in history after pipping City 1-0 in an all-English final at the Estadio do Dragao through Kai Havertz 42nd goal assisted by Mason Mount.

Oliseh who tweeted during and after the match submitted that the better team on the night won fair and square. And he celebrated his favourite players – France midfielder Kante and Senegal goalkeeper, Mendy, for punching their weight well to help Chelsea win. Mendy has thus become the first African goalkeeper to win the UEFA Champions League.

Also Read – UCL Final: Tuchel Admits Shock Over Man City’s Line-Up Against Chelsea

“Chelsea extremely deserved to win…