Reece James Was Incredible Against Man City

Former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand hailed ‘immense’ Reece James after Chelsea’s Champions League final victory over Manchester City.

James produced a brilliant performance at wing-back to help Thomas Tuchel’s side secure a 1-0 win in Porto and win the Champions League for a second time.

Ferdinand told BT Sport: ‘He’s a product of the youth academy and we’ve seen some people questioning him, for Chelsea and England.

‘Well tonight he performed on the biggest stage and was the standout, he was immense. He backs himself in one-v-one situations.

‘If you’re going to play at the top level you have to do that. Today he became a man. Today he answered all those questions.’

