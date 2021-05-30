Simon Helps Nantes Escape Relegation After Play-Off Win Vs Toulouse 

Despite suffering home loss against 10-man Toulouse Moses Simon and his Nantes teammates will play in Ligue 1 next season after escaping relegation, Completesports.com reports.

Nantes lost 1-0 to Toulouse in Sunday’s second-leg promotion play-off but survived the drop on the away goals rule after winning the first-leg 2-1.

After a goalless first half Toulouse broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute through Vakoun Bayo.

Also Read: NPFL: Akwa United Regain Top Spot; Musa Caged In Pillars Draw Vs Plateau United

With three minutes left Toulouse’s hopes of getting the winning goal were dashed after Nathan N’Goumou was sent off.

Simon who was on from the start was replaced in the 83rd minute.

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…