Simy Nwankwo Has Offers From Premier League Clubs- Agent

Nigeria forward Simy Nwankwo has offers from some clubs in the English Premier League his agent Vincenzo Morabito has confirmed.

Nwankwo scored 20 goals and provided three assists in 38 league appearances for relegated Crotone in the 2020/21 season.

Lazio, Saint Etienne, Monza and a number of other clubs are rumoured to be interested in his services.



“Simy has a very interesting market in England, there are at least a couple of interested clubs in the Premier League,” Morabito told TuttoMonza.

“His preference is for foreign countries, eventually we will consider offers from the upper-middle-range Serie A club.

“We are therefore working mainly on the English market, where the clubs are economically more solid and can offer important figures both to Crotone and to the player. He deserves a championship like that.

“Let’s see what happens in the next few weeks. At the moment, I repeat, the most…