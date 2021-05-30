Singer, Rudeboy Mocks Chelsea Haters After Champions League Triumph (Watch Video)

Nigerian artist, Rudeboy has slammed Chelsea haters after the international footballer team won the champions league a few hours ago.

There is a massive celebration on social media after the international football team, Chelsea won the 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League title. Chelsea defeated its opponent Manchester City by 1-0 nil.

Before the football match commenced, Paul Okoye shared a photo of himself dressed in his team colors praying that they win the UEFA Champions League Final. Paul captioned his photo, “Either una laff me or I go laff una 💙 one must happen tonight 🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏿‍♂️ #chelseafc 💙”. It appears God has answered the prayers of Rudeboy as he has taken to his page to jubilate.

Paul Okoye shared a photo to mock the haters of his football club, Chelsea after they won the match. He captioned his post, “Una PAPA !!! We are CHAMPIONS 🤣💙💙💙 up #chelseafc…