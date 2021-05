Singer, Rudeboy Mocks Chelsea Haters After Champions League Triumph (Watch Video)

Nigerian artist, Rudeboy has slammed Chelsea haters after the international footballer team won the champions league a few hours ago.

There is a massive celebration on social media after the international football team, Chelsea won the 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League title. Chelsea defeated its opponent Manchester City by 1-0 nil.

Before the football match commenced, Paul Okoye shared a photo of himself dressed in his team colors praying that they win the UEFA Champions League Final. Paul captioned his photo, β€œEither una laff me or I go laff una πŸ’™ one must happen tonight πŸšΆπŸΏβ€β™‚οΈπŸšΆπŸΏβ€β™‚οΈ #chelseafc πŸ’™β€. It appears God has answered the prayers of Rudeboy as he has taken to his page to jubilate.

Read Also: Chelsea Legend Mikel Celebrates Remarkable Champions League Win

Paul Okoye shared a photo to mock the haters of his football club, Chelsea after they won the match. He captioned his post, β€œUna PAPA !!! We are CHAMPIONS πŸ€£πŸ’™πŸ’™πŸ’™ up #chelseafc…