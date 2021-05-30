Tuchel Admits Shock Over Man City’s Line-Up Against Chelsea 

Thomas Tuchel admits he was ‘surprised’ by Pep Guardiola’s decision to omit Fernandinho from Manchester City’s starting line-up in Saturday’s Champions League final.

Kai Havertz was the hero for the Blues as his first half goal handed his side their second Champions League title.

Guardiola delivered a surprise before the game as he left out both Fernandinho and Rodri from his starting side and instead opted to play Ilkay Gundogan in a deeper role.

Also Read: Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea: Kante Named Man Of The Match

“We were a bit surprised, I expected Fernandinho in the line-up to start,”Tuchel admitted after the game.

“He chose a very offensive line-up, a very technical line-up, it was very hard to steal the ball and recover the ball.

“Everything else we more or less expected.

“We expected that they wanted us to pin on the side, very, very wide. So it was very important that we stepped out with Azpi and Toni constantly out of the back five to support…