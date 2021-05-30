We Were Exceptional Against Chelsea

Despite losing to Chelsea in the Champions League final, Pep Guardiola says his players were exceptional against the Blues.

Chelsea secured their second Champions League title thanks to Kai Havertz strike late in the first half.

The German international ran on to Mason Mount’a through pass, rounded Ederson before slotting the ball into an empty net.

It was a deserved win for Chelsea who created most of the big chances against a City side who struggled throughout the encounter.

And reflecting on the defeat, Guardiola said:” I did the best in the selection. Against Lyon like it was against PSG, Dortmund, I tried the selection the best to win the game. The players know it, I think Gundogan played good, we were exceptional.

“It was an exceptional season for us, it was a dream being here, unfortunately we couldn’t win. It was the first time for a lot of us in this club. We tried, we couldn’t do it and we will work to come back again.

“I am not clever enough to…