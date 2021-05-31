Amoo: Ibrahimovic Motivated Us To Win Swedish Cup Final

Former Golden Eaglets star Akinkunmi Amoo has attributed Hammarby’s Swedish Cup final win to the motivation they got from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Amoo was in action as Hammarby won the Swedish Cup following a 5-4 penalty shootout win against Hacken on Sunday night.

Final scores stood at 0-0 after 120 minutes of thrilling football action.

Also Read: Ligue 1: Simon Helps Nantes Escape Relegation After Play-Off Win Vs Toulouse

Amoo started the game on the bench and took the place of Vladimir Rodic on the hour mark.

It was the 18-year-old’s first trophy since joining the club last year.

Ibrahimovic, who bought 23.5 percent of the shares in Hammarby, was present during the final.

And Amoo who posted a picture of Ibrahimovic and himself on his Twitter handle after the win, wrote:”I am delighted to win the Swedish Cup with @Hammarbyfotboll and I am honoured to be part of this history. This is for our darling fans, for their amazing support. Excited to see the Boss…