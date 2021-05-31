Baffoe Salutes Oshoala On Historic Treble At Barca

Former Black Star of Ghana defender and currently Deputy General Secretary of CAF Anthony Baffoe, has congratulated Asisat Oshoala over her historic treble at Barcelona.

Oshoala was an unused substitute as Barcelona defeated Levante 4-2 in Sunday’s Copa de la Reina (Spanish Women’s Cup) on Sunday.

It was Barcelona women’s third trophy after they had won the league and Champions League.

Barcelona are now the first club whose men and women teams have won the treble.

And Baffoe, 56, who helped Ghana to the final of the 1992 AFCON in Senegal, said Africa is proud of her achievement at Barcelona.

He wrote on his verified Twitter handle:”Congratulations to the Superstar @AsisatOshoala winners takes it allllll!!!well done Asisat Africa is proud of you.”

By James Agberebi

