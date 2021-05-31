BREAKING: Chukwueze Undergoes Successful Surgery

Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze has undergone a successful operation on the quadriceps in his left leg, Completesports.com reports.

The club confimed the news through a statement on their official website on Monday morning.

Chukwueze, 22, picked up the injury in his side’s Europa League second leg semi-final clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium early this month.



The winger returned to training ahead of the final against Manchester United which the Yellow Submarine won 11-10 on penalties but failed to prove his fitness before the game.

“Villarreal footballer Samu Chukwueze has undergone surgery on his quadriceps in his left leg. He was operated on at the Hospital Quirónsalud in Barcelona. The winger picked up an injury during the second leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-finals against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on 6th May,”reads a statement on the club website.

