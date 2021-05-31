Contenders For The Most Valuable Players In The Premier League In 2021

The actual fee paid for the Premier League’s most popular players varies by significant margins.

While Paul Pogba cost $120 million when he rejoined Manchester United from Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur paid nothing for Harry Kane when he was moved from the junior team to the senior team.

The differences are striking, but can a large investment ensure better results? Is there a direct link between the player’s fee and the quality of their contribution to the buying club?

According to Opta, the transfer fees paid by the club and the 10 most influential players in the Premier League so far this season tell a different story. The Betway insider sports blog looked at some of the notable players who made a mark for their teams in the just-ended EPL season.

Some of these players cost their clubs a lot of money, while others came in for free. Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes, Sadio Mane, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Jesse Lingard, and Harry Kane.

Related: EPL Billions, Big…