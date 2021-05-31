How Will Atletico Madrid Look Next Season?

Atletico Madrid clinched their 11th La Liga title in mid-May, with Diego Simeone’s men holding their nerve to beat lowly Valladolid at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium. The sight of the talismanic Luis Suarez sobbing whilst Face Timing his family showed just how much this title success meant to the players, and the Colchoneros certainly deserve to enjoy every single second of their celebrations.

At the beginning of the season, Atletico Madrid were relatively unfancied by the bookmakers and as always, they were a long way behind Barcelona and Real Madrid in the outright betting. This dominant pair are always extremely popular pre-season picks for punters and with the likes of Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema expected to dominate the division once again. As a result, very few bettors are willing to take a chance on Simeone’s men. Wagering on La Liga is extremely popular, and with a number of household names competing in the division, it is one of the most exciting divisions for bettors to…