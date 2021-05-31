Ighalo Delighted To End Saudi League Season On A High

Odion Ighalo is thrilled to finish the season on a winning note after grabbing a brace in Al Shabab’s final game of the campaign, reports Completesports.com.

Al Shabab defeated Al Wehda 3-0 on Sunday night.

They however finished in second position behind Al Hilal and are now still looking to win their first title since 2012.

The former Nigeria international finished the season with nine goals and three assists in 13 league appearances.

Ighalo linked up with Al Shabab in February after ending his loan stint with Premier League giants Manchester United.

